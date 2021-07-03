Sheffield Wednesday digest: Friendly matches reaction, Dennis Adeniran, Jack Marriott

It might well be Coming Home, but there are plenty of matters at S6 to be getting on with in the meantime..

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 7:00 am

Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason plans were confirmed yesterday, offering a clear view at the Owls’ route to the season opener on August 7.

And they won’t be short of miles in the legs, with SEVEN fixtures in the calendar.

Here are all the latest Sheffield Wednesday headlines as brought to you by The Star..

Sheffield Wednesday have a busy schedule ahead.

Those fixtures in full.. and why many will be played behind closed doors..

Six, plus the one we already knew about against Celtic.

It includes a trip to a South Yorkshire rival, a clash against one of Darren Moore’s former clubs and the welcoming of a Welsh club to Middlewood Road.

An explanation from the oppo..

Wednesday fans will not be able to get tickets for the clash at a non-league opponent on their preseason travels.

They explained why, but offered good news to Wednesdayites.

Some more Adeniran chat..

As told by The Star, Wednesday are leading the race for former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran.

It’s not so long since he was rubbing shoulders with some current England superstars. Hillsborough could be the perfect move for player and club.

So long, Big O..

Osaze Urhoghide is Celtic bound and could line up against his former teammates next week.

On his way out, he posted a heartfelt goodbye to Owls fans on social media.

This could be huge..

After that long stretch out, Australian international Massimo Luongo is back in training.

And speaking at the club’s Welsh training camp, he has set himself a clear target as to his fitness.

Some encouraging words..

Academy boss Steve Haslam opened up a touch on the club’s two confirmed signings; David Agbontohoma and Leojo Davidson.

There could be a bright future ahead for the two youngsters, he believes.

Moving on..

Jack Marriott’s time at Sheffield Wednesday didn’t go so well.

Enough has been written about that of course, and he’s moved on to a Championship club hoping to get his career back on track.

