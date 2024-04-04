Contract update on Sheffield Wednesday pair as duo eye their next steps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s understood that the attacking duo, who are both 18, are on the list of players that the Owls would like to keep at the club next season once they come to the end of year two of their scholarship.

With the end of the current campaign now approaching, it’s time for the club to make decisions at various levels about what lies ahead for next season, and unfortunately it will be the end of the road for some players who have come up through the ranks at Middlewood Road in recent years.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has already reported that the likes of Jay Glover, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Luke Cook are among those looking set to leave the U21s, while Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed and Favour Onukwuli are on the list of players that the club are eager to see stick around.

Jack Phillips, Carlos Rodrigues, Reece Johnson, Tyrell Dawes, Jarvis Thornton, Moses and Fernandes are the current second year scholars at Wednesday, and decisions are being made on all of them with regards to whether they’ll be offered professional terms or not.

Northern Ireland youth international, Moses, is currently working his way back from injury after a strong start to his season, while Fernandes has been scoring goals at both U18 and U21 level in 2023/24 - the duo are both seen as exciting prospects for the future of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad