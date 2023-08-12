Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco has long since insisted that there will be no set number one goalkeeper at the club this season - but has gone into further detail as to how much he intends to rotate his stoppers.

On-loan AC Milan keeper Devis Vasquez enjoyed a stellar start to his time at S6, saving two penalties in a Carabao Cup shootout win over Stockport County on debut this week.

Local boy Cameron Dawson was a hero of their Wembley success last season and has been awarded the number one shirt having shared responsibilities with the now-released David Stockdale last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a revealing discussion around his goalkeeping preferences, the Wednesday boss suggested that the position will be subject to change as much as any outfield spot - with selections based at least partly on the opposition.

Xisco threw talented youngster Pierce Charles into the conversation as someone who may well get first team exposure this season.

“I am very happy about this,” he said. “I have three very good keepers and I can say only one thing - it is sure that we will not have only one goalkeeper for all the season.

“For me, we have three keepers with three different solutions. We will pick the best keeper for each game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People think maybe the keeper is different because they need to play more and all this. I don’t think like that. I think more that they play a certain game, they try to give their best, if they give their best we will see what happens in the next one.

“This is what I have told the players. I must start one of the three. Whoever starts should not start thinking ‘I am the number one’ or who doesn’t start shouldn’t think they are number two. No. I don’t want this. I don’t want them to relax.

“They must give 100 per cent like in all the different positions.”

Reiterating the reality that his goalkeepers will be changed throughout the campaign, a decision to be decided on a number of factors, he continued: “There will be different situations.

“We will match the keeper with who is in the backline, we will check the defensive situations whether that is lateral crosses, when we have to stop the situation.