Former Sheffield Wednesday man Devis Vasquez completes surprise switch to Italian giants

Joe Crann
Published 30th Jul 2025, 00:00 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez, completed a move to Italian giants, AS Roma, on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who had a short spell with the Owls in 2023/24, left AC Milan this summer after a mutual termination of his contract with the Serie A club, however hasn’t had to wait long before getting himself sorted out with a new club a few hundred kilometres away.

It was announced this week that the Colombian had penned a two-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico, a far cry from the club where he played 10 games in England not so long ago - who just had one of their stands deemed unfit for purpose.

Devis Vasquez left Sheffield Wednesday in 2024

“AS Roma is delighted to announce the signing of Devis Vasquez,” the Roman outfit said. “The 27-year-old goalkeeper – born in Barranquilla, Colombia on 12 May 1998 – has penned a two-year deal with the club until 30 June 2027. He spent last year at Empoli, making 32 Serie A appearances. Vasquez, who will be the second Colombian player to don the Giallorossi jersey after Victor Ibarbo, has picked the No.32 jersey. Welcome to Roma, Devis!”

Meanwhile, the player himself said of the move, “I think Roma is a great team on a world-class level. I think every player who asks to come here should be happy, me too right now. I think I have to give it my all, prove it every training session, and maybe take the opportunity to play a match, even more.”

“Three days after I left Milan I was happy when I heard that Roma were asking for me... This is a great opportunity, and I’ve joined a big club, a club of champions. I think I’ll help the team as much as I can and do what I can.”

