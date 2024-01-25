Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experienced strikers Michael Smith and Lee Gregory have had reduced roles this season and have been linked with moves away, with The Star reporting an approach from Derby County in Smith and interest from both League One and League Two in Gregory.

Headlines surrounding Derby's interest in Smith kicked up this week when it was reported that the Owls were demanding what media in Derbyshire described as 'an excessive fee' for his services. It is understood that Wednesday would at this stage prefer a permanent deal out for the towering forward, who has been a top scorer in back-to-back promotions from League One and would surely serve to give any third tier side a huge boost in their promotion credentials. Derby are reportedly operating under distinct transfer restrictions, making further negotiations with Wednesday potentially difficult - or impossible.

Gregory too has his admirers and the club have received enquiries as to his availability. Röhl has praised the professionalism and attitude of both players in what has become something of a limbo period. What is clear is that Wednesday will demand what they see to be value for the pair before moving them on to prospective clubs. If an agreement isn't met, he suggested, the Owls will happily keep them on.

"We have had honest conversations," Röhl said when asked for an update on the out-of-favour pair. "I have had these with my players in the last weeks, not just in the transfer window. They all know exactly what their position is at the moment and I think Lee Gregory and Michael Smith can help some teams.