It’s been almost a year since Jeff Hendrick last kicked a football in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after a difficult 12 months he’s finally back in employment once again after it was announced that he had returned to his boyhood club, Derby, to try and help them in their battle against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrick spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United, however featured in just 11 games for the club and fell out of favour completely following the arrival of Danny Röhl. The Republic of Ireland international went on to leave Newcastle when his deal expired at the end of the season, and has spent the last year out of the game as he waited for his next challenge. The 33-year-old has now gone full circle.

“Derby County have completed the signing of midfielder Jeff Hendrick,” the Rams confirmed on Friday. “A graduate of the Derby County Academy, Hendrick returns to the club where he started his professional career on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 33-year-old has been a free agent since departing Newcastle United last year and he brings added depth and experience in midfield for the Sky Bet Championship run-in. Hendrick has made over 400 club appearances during his professional career, with 214 of those coming during his first spell at Pride Park Stadium, in addition to his 79 caps for the Republic of Ireland.”

Jeff Hendrick’s thoughts on re-joining Derby County

Speaking about the move, the ex-Owl said, “Once I got the call, in my head and my heart it was a ‘Yeah’... I was away with my partner, when I got a text saying the manager has been in touch and asking where’s my fitness at and where’s my head at.

“I turned some things down over the summer and January which didn’t feel right, didn’t excite me. Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t turning down hundreds of stuff. But the minute Derby came in, it felt right straight away. It’s been nice seeing the familiar faces, who took me in when I was so young and looked after me...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to be back. We trained at the stadium today. And I was in the car with a few of the lads who were asking me when I’d last been to Pride Park. It was nearly nine years ago. I caught a game when I first left but since then I've never had a chance to come back. It will be nice to be back in the stadium full of fans and to be back in and around on matchday.”

It remains to be seen how long it will take the former Burnley man to get up to speed and actually make his second debut in Derby colours, however there will be no S6 reunion on the cards given that Wednesday have already played - and beaten - the Rams twice this season.

John Eustace’s side currently find themselves rock bottom of the Championship with 35 games played, and face a tough task against Blackburn Rovers this weekend as they seek a return to winning ways after a rough spell.