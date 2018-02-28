Sheffield Wednesday: Depleted Owls wait to learn extent of Jack Hunt injury

Wednesday face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Jack Hunt’s hamstring injury.

The right-back was forced off in the first half of their FA Cup defeat at Swansea City on Tuesday night. Hunt, who has made 27 appearances this season, was replaced by Liam Palmer.

Hunt was due to be assessed by the Owls’ medical team yesterday.

“I think it’s not so dangerous but we must wait of course for the next days [to see] how it is with Jack,” said manager Jos Luhukay.

Wednesday were without 11 first team players due to injury at the Liberty Stadium, with youngsters Jordan Thorniley, Sean Clare and Jack Stobbs also cup-tied.

And Luhukay believes the Owls’ hectic fixture schedule may have contributed to Hunt’s injury. Wednesday played seven times in February.

Luhukay said: “Jack has played a lot of games recently and maybe it is a reaction from all the games he has played.”

The Dutchman has also confirmed Ross Wallace will undergo knee surgery tomorrow and miss the remainder of the campaign. The experienced forward sustained the knock in their loss at Millwall last week.

“He will miss the rest of the season,” he conceded. “Thursday he [will have] surgery in London so Ross is not available for the rest of the games.”

Wallace faces an uncertain future at the Championship club. His contract expires in the summer and it remains unclear whether he will be offered a new deal.