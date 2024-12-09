Sheffield Wednesday departure confirmed 'subject to League & FA approval'

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Killian Barrett, has departed the club on a short-team loan deal, joining Solihull Moors.

The young shot-stopper moved to Hillsborough back in July after impressing during a trial spell at Middlewood Road, and has gone on to play for the U21s side as he makes his way up the ranks.

Now he’s being given the chance to get some more senior minutes under his belt in the National League, joining the Moors to bolster their ranks - and he could make his debut as soon as tomorrow night.

A statement from the Midlands club read, “Solihull Moors are pleased to confirm the signing of Killian Barrett on a short-term loan deal, subject to League & FA Approval... Killian Barrett has joined Andy Whing’s side on a short-term loan deal from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Sheffield Wednesday.

“The 20-year-old joined the Owls ahead of the 2024/25 campaign following a successful trial period over the summer after competing in the non-league pyramid since he moved to England in 2020. The goalkeeper is eligible to play in tomorrow’s home fixture against Aldershot Town.

“Barrett will wear the number 33 shirt for the duration of his time at Solihull. Welcome to B92, Killian!”