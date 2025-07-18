Dennis Adeniran, who was part of Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion-winning squad in 2023, is back in English football again.

The 26-year-old, who left the Owls at the end of his contract following that win at Wembley, has had a few clubs since moving on, playing for Portimonense in Portugal, Israeli side, Hapoel Petah Tikva, and most recently Scottish outfit, St Mirren.

Now, with the 2025/26 season almost upon us, it has been confirmed that the ex-Everton man has penned a deal with League Two outfit, Barnet, following their promotion back into the Football League last time out.

The news was confirmed on Thursday, with the ex-Owl no doubt hoping to try and climb his way back up the pyramid.

“We are delighted to unveil the signing of 26-year-old midfielder Dennis Adeniran!” they said. “Described by manager Dean Brennan as a ‘high-class player’ with an ‘excellent football brain’, Dennis bolsters an already strong midfield unit for the season, giving us ‘vital EFL experience from further up the pyramid’, according to the Gaffer.

“Originally contracted to Premier League sides Fulham and Everton before being loaned out to Wycombe Wanderers, Dennis went on to enjoy a highly successful stint at Sheffield Wednesday, playing a key part in Darren Moore’s promotion-winning side to the EFL Championship, scoring five goals in the process.”

Meanwhile, in other former Owl news, Jordan Thorniley, has joined Northampton Town on a season-long loan from Oxford United as he seeks to get a bit more playing time under his belt in the season ahead.

