Much-loved Owls cult hero Dennis Adeniran left the Hillsborough club at the end of his contract in the summer having made 51 appearances across all competitions for Wednesday. Arriving on a free transfer from Everton, he scored seven goals and assisted three times in his two seasons.

The 25-year-old was perhaps the biggest surprise inclusion on a post-promotion released list in the summer and despite links with a handful of EFL clubs decided to set sail for sunnier climes to sign for Portuguese outfit Portominense.

The former Fulham and England youth starlet made only one five-minute appearance but appears to have moved on from a difficult spell, signing for Israeli outfit until the end of the season - with the option of a further two-year stay.

It's not only the surprising nature of the switch that has caught the attention of social media. The social media video released to announce the move has gone viral. Featuring Israel Eurovision song contest tune 'Denis Denis (What will be with you?)' by Ilan Peled. It's, well, a little unorthodox - but a lot of fun.

Speaking to The Star in the weeks after his Owls exit, Adeniran displayed no hard feelings over his release but did express a surprise at the decision to let him go. He said: "I thought I might get given another year to be able to prove myself, but that’s football I guess.

"I’m leaving with the mindset of unfinished business. I don’t think the fans got to see my full potential because I was always so stop and start, but I enjoyed every moment. Even when I was injured watching the boys, it was amazing.