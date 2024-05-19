Sheffield Wednesday’s academy manager, Steve Haslam, says that it’s ‘great news’ that Pierce Charles has committed to the club.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the 18-year-old had penned a new deal with the Owls as he drew closer to the final year of his previous contract, and the news has been met with praise from the Wednesday fanbase as Wednesday tie down an exciting young talent.

Charles has been in and around the first team setup for some time now, with Darren Moore first bringing him through into the senior setup at Hillsborough, however it was Danny Röhl that handed him his professional debut earlier this year against Coventry City.

Haslam, who has watched the Northern Ireland youth international mature since his move from Manchester City in 2021, says that he’s equipped to deal with the challenges that lay before him.

“It’s great news that Pierce has extended his contract with the club”, he told Wednesday’s official website. “He is very highly regarded on both the domestic and international scene. Pierce has been training with the first team for around 18 months on a daily basis, and the staff who work with him day in day out have been very impressed with his progress.

“There are further challenges to come but Pierce is very level-headed and has the potential to successfully negotiate the next steps ahead.”