Sheffield Wednesday: Delighted Steve Agnew can’t wait for glamour Chelsea tie after Luton Town triumph

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew is relishing the prospect of a mouthwatering FA Cup fourth round tie at Premier League Chelsea.

The Owls will face the holders at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 27 after edging past Luton Town. Centre-forward Atdhe Nuhiu grabbed the only goal just after half-time to ensure a first meeting with the Blues since Wednesday were relegated from the Premier League in 2000.

Agnew said: "Sheffield Wednesday is a massive football club with a terrific fan base and I think to go to Chelsea in the next round of the FA Cup will be a fantastic day out for the fans.

"They were playing the likes of Chelsea 18-20 years ago. It will be nice for them to have a taste of that and we don't just want to go there and make up the numbers. We want to make sure we put on a show. It's the FA Cup and you never know.

"It's a terrific tie that we are all looking forward to. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and we will look forward to going to Stamford Bridge."

Agnew, holding the fort until manager Steve Bruce's arrival at the beginning of next month, believes a good cup run can have a positive affect on their Championship form.

"People say 'does a cup run get in the way of your league form' but I don't think that," he said. "I think it is the opposite. It builds momentum.

"It was a good result against Luton and we can take that into the league on Saturday and then you never know. It is going to be a tough game at Chelsea but it's the FA Cup.

"We are back to the league and we have got a really tough home fixture against Wigan on Saturday and then we look forward to Chelsea the week after."

The Owls chief hopes Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Joey Pelupessy will recover from their injuries in time to face Wigan this Saturday.

"They have all got knocks and fingers crossed they will all have a chance for the weekend," said Agnew.

He also paid tribute to goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, who made a string of fine saves to keep Luton at bay in the second half.

Agnew said: "He has been excellent as he was in the home game where he didn't have too much to do. He's a terrific, young English goalkeeper."