Sheffield Wednesday delight as Owls score 'that exact goal' after work in training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal against Werder Bremen was one that came straight off the training ground - and they were delighted to see it work out.

The Owls fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the German Bundesliga outfit on Friday afternoon, with Anthony Musaba scoring the first and Djeidi Gassama bagging the second at Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller. Gassama’s was a brilliant individual effort as he beat his man before rifling past the goalkeeper, but Musaba’s was meticulously planned.

Josh Windass was at the heart of it, picking up the ball centrally before splitting the Werder defence with a lovely ball to Yan Valery. The fullback cut it back to his Dutch teammate, and then he did the rest - showing composure in the box before firing home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the sort of move that is incredibly pleasing for those involved, because of how much work has gone into getting it right, and Windass said they spoke about it as recently as the morning of the game.

“That exact specific goal we scored the first one, is one that we talked about this morning,” he told The Star. “It was about me coming off diagonally and Musa running the other way diagonally to receive the ball, because they play man to man.

"That came off exactly how we trained, which is always nice, and I’m sure the gaffer will like watching that back more than us. Those specific movements, when they come off, is obviously really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Röhl said on it, “You could say it was a role model - a big, big goal. We have worked on this, and I think in the second 60 minutes we found a good balance between playing into and playing in-behind.”