Sheffield Wednesday: Dejphon Chansiri says he has been hurt by criticism of Club 1867 scheme

Dejphon Chansiri, the Sheffield Wednesday owner, admits he has been left hurt by criticism of their Club 1867 scheme.

The initiative, unveiled in August and launched in September, gives supporters the chance to buy a three-year season ticket, which will kick into effect as soon as Wednesday gain promotion to the Premier League.

Dejphon Chansiri watched the Owls draw 0-0 at Reading last weekend

Fans who become 1867 members also receive a bronze plaque with a personalised message up to 24 characters fitted into the seat.

Club 1867 comes at a significant cost. To sit on the Kop or West Stand, supporters have to pay £1,500. And membership for the North Stand/Grandstand is priced at £1,800 while the South Stand is £2,100.

But the scheme has proven unpopular with supporters and the Championship outfit confirmed at the Steering Group meeting that “not many” people had become members.

In the last part of his ‘Ask the Chairman’ series, Chansiri revealed: “I have seen some hurtful things saying I am ‘trying to beg’ which I have never done in my whole life and never will.

“I have always helped people first, that is my personality so to see something like that made me sad.

“I just wish to tell the truth and we have a problem this season, with bigger problems next season without promotion.

“I have seen suggestions such as extended three-year Season Tickets or five-year Season Tickets for example but this would not solve the issues with Profit and Sustainability, which are apparent now. I repeat – I do not need money but I do need help with P&S.”

The Thai businessman went on to explain why the club introduced the 1867 Membership scheme.

“In simple terms, the club needs direct revenue, not cash in the battle against Profit and Sustainability,” said Chansiri. “Do we have problems with P&S?

“Of course, I must be open and I must be honest when I say that yes, we have problems, alongside I suspect numerous other clubs in the Championship who have ambitions to reach the Premier League. Let me stress that Sheffield Wednesday do not have financial concerns but for every season we do not achieve promotion, the prospect of breaching P&S draws closer.

“The inception of Club 1867 was based wholly on staying within the boundaries of P&S, which governs the spending limits of all Championship clubs. If those limits were withdrawn, we would not have a problem but the harsh reality that cannot be ignored is that P&S is an issue for Sheffield Wednesday as each season passes without reaching the Premier League.

“One of the key messages surrounding Club 1867 – and one that I cannot stress highly enough – is that I would never ask one single supporter to join if they cannot afford to do so. The same applies for buying a Season Ticket, a match ticket, a shirt or a scarf. I am offering Club 1867 only to those who can afford to join. I understand a lot of people will not be able to join the campaign at first base so we plan to introduce different tiers that will enable everyone to take part should they wish to do so.

“I have seen fans questioning the cost and value, which I understand. I know what I am asking is difficult. I could ask myself the same question of value when it comes to investing millions of pounds into our club. It is about heart, it is about spirit and helping our club when it needs it the most.

“In terms of cost, if Club 1867 is to succeed, the membership has to be priced as it is to cover the next two seasons against P&S to give us the best chance of promotion. If the prices are not what they are, there is no point in launching the campaign.

“I have to be sincere and as the head of our club I must say the good things and the bad. Since I came to Sheffield Wednesday, I have never thought about business, I just wish to do the very best for the fans and make the dream come true. This is what I would like to continue and If I can spend by myself I would not ask for one penny but the simple fact is I cannot.”

