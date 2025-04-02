Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday fans have grown used to a bit of turmoil around their football club, it’s been happening for years. But it shouldn’t be normal.

The latest issue at Hillsborough is another problem regarding player payments, with the club confirming this week that there have been issues with supplying people with their wages for March. It’s understood that it was not a concern only for the playing staff, either, with others at the club also left unpaid ‘as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow’.

Statements have been issued by the Supporters’ Trust, amongst others, and there have been shouts for change once again. But we’ve seen in the past how things can die down when the matter is eventually settled. Speaking on this week’s edition of the All Wednesday show, our Owls writer, Alex Miller, hopes that fans aren’t becoming desensitised to it all.

“I think there’s a point worth making about the phrase ‘normal at this football club,” Alex said on the episode. “I think everyone is in danger at times of becoming desensitised to these sorts of things happening. This idea that it happens at Sheffield Wednesday, and it was fine last time so will be fine this time. It shouldn’t be the case…

“With something like this, as we said at the start of the show, there are human beings involved… I was looking back at pieces we wrote four years ago, and this notion that things need to change or a different way. I think at some point everyone needs to acknowledge that nothing is going to change.”

