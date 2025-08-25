Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Gordon Watson, says that Dejphon Chansiri is ‘disrespecting the history of English football’

The 54-year-old, who had a very successful spell at Hillsborough between 1991 and 1995, became a popular figure during his time in South Yorkshire, and to this day holds a soft spot for the Owls.

‘Flash’ admits that he’s sad to see what the club is currently going through under the ownership of Chansiri, an ownership that has seen the club plunged into financial difficulties and unable to bolster their ranks for the 2025/26 season due to English Football League restrictions.

Gordon has now explained that he tried to get involved with Wednesday himself at one stage, and voiced his respect for the club’s long-suffering fanbase.

‘Flash’ Gordon Watson still loves Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking to rg.org for an interview, he said, "It was always coming. I mean, I was actually, as a consultant to an underbidder before Chansiri took over. Four weeks later, we made a bid to Chansiri to just go out and give him a few million, that it would have been the best few million he's ever, ever earned. I remember speaking to people going, he's not entertaining anyone.

“This is going to have to get so bad before it gets so much better. Now, this city is absolutely football mad. These fans are just… It's their whole being, and their whole daily life culminates in going to Hillsborough, or going on the road. This is a football club that you give them 10,000 away tickets, they will take 10,000 fans. It's a huge football club. It's a huge community. It's a huge footballing city, and yet we've got a tiny little chairman who's gone in and doesn't have a clue.”

The former Southampton man went on to add, “It's like I've got a baker who's trying to build a housing estate. He's like a fish up a tree, he hasn't got the money, and he's just completely disrespecting the history of English football, and the history of one of the oldest football clubs, and well-supported football clubs in the world.

PROESTS: Sheffield Wednesday supporters call for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up in February 2024 (Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“There was a consortium trying to buy Sheffield Wednesday and obviously I knew the ins and outs of absolutely everything. I sat with them, and I told them what infrastructure needed to be done, I remember speaking to Chris Turner, who had been manager, been director of football, and you need someone that gets the heartbeat and the DNA of the city. Then you need someone who's got the experience, to manage… to coordinate players. We have a plan to be here, here, and here over three years, but you can't go looking for players when you get there.

“You've got to find the players prior to getting there, so that when you get there, you can press the button. But the whole DNA of management, coaching staff, first team, reserve kid. Sheffield Wednesday has always been a complete train in the same direction when they've done well. And I was lucky that I spent the best four years in Sheffield Wednesday's history, I spent there. So, again, I've only got massive blue eyes for Sheffield.”

