Good, touch-and-go and a man in mask - Sheffield Wednesday defensive injury latest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough on Saturday hoping not only to hold on to their renewed position outside of the bottom three, but to claim three points that could take them as high as 19th in the Championship table heading into the final day.

They faced some defensive juggling when Ihiekwe hobbled out of Sunday’s win at Blackburn Rovers in the 15th minute with what appeared to be a leg injury, while Diaby, his replacement on the day, suffered a broken nose in the second half and was replaced by Dominic Iorfa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di’Shon Bernard has not featured in any of the Owls’ last six matchday squads and since pulling up during the pre-match warm-up of a 1-1 draw with Swansea at the end of March.

Speaking ahead of the Baggies clash, Owls boss Danny Röhl reported mixed news on the trio - but was delighted to be able to confirm the possible return of Jamiaca international Bernard.

“Bambo trained today with us, he was in a mask,” he said. “Icky trained yesterday in some parts and today he got a rest. Dish is back and was in full training this week which is good, really good. For this I am happy and then we will see who is in the squad on Saturday.