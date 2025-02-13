Sheffield Wednesday defender, Sam Reed, looks set to leave the club on loan – with big interest from Scarborough Athletic.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough have already had one success story from Wednesday this season given Mackenzie Maltby’s performance while out on loan, and The Star understands that they’re now keen to try and get in one of his teammates.

Reed, a boyhood Owl who made his professional debut last season, has been a regular for the U21s and captained the club at youth level, but it’s thought that the desire is for him to head out and gain some more regular playing time at senior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old left back has been attracting interest from a number of clubs around the National League and National League North, and the Seadogs are hoping that they can make a move to bring him on board to join Jonathan Greening’s outfit in North Yorkshire.

Athletic secured a second loan for Maltby recently after his last one was cut short due to injury, and they spoke at the time about a good relationship with the Owls on the back of his time there. That may be used in order to secure Reed’s loan as they look to bolster their ranks for the remainder of the campaign.

Wednesday currently have a number of young players out on loan at various levels of the English football pyramid, and the young defender would no doubt jump at the chance to join them if it means topping up his minutes in the men’s game.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join