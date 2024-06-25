Sheffield Wednesday defender seals move to EFL club days on from ex-Owl exit
The former Republic of Ireland youth call-up will officially join Newport County when his Wednesday contract comes to an end at the turn of the month. Brennan was confirmed to be released in the Owls’ retained list last month and becomes the fourth Wednesday player to confirm an EFL switch after Lee Gregory (Mansfield Town), Reece James (Rotherham United), Will Vaulks (Oxford United) and Cameron Dawson (Rotherham United).
Now 24, Brennan takes a burgeoning amount of league experience with him to Rodney Parade. He played 18 times for the Owls at senior level, mainly under Darren Moore for whom he played 11 times in league matches. He has previously spent time in the fourth tier on loan with Swindon Town and has built experience in non-league with Notts County and Hartlepool United.
The deal comes days after Newport parted ways with locally-based former Wednesday defender in Graham Coughlan, who exited the management position with the Welsh club by mutual consent last week.
Speaking as part of his unveiling as a Newport player, Brennan said: “I’m buzzing to get the deal over the line. It’s been going on for a while now, so I’m delighted to get it done. I’ve got a relatively good idea of what the league brings. I know I’m more than comfortable at this level and I want to show the fans that I can be one of the best players here. I’m just ready to kick-on now.”