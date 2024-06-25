Sheffield Wednesday defender seals move to EFL club days on from ex-Owl exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan has spoken confidently about his next move having completed a switch to a League Two club.

The former Republic of Ireland youth call-up will officially join Newport County when his Wednesday contract comes to an end at the turn of the month. Brennan was confirmed to be released in the Owls’ retained list last month and becomes the fourth Wednesday player to confirm an EFL switch after Lee Gregory (Mansfield Town), Reece James (Rotherham United), Will Vaulks (Oxford United) and Cameron Dawson (Rotherham United).

Now 24, Brennan takes a burgeoning amount of league experience with him to Rodney Parade. He played 18 times for the Owls at senior level, mainly under Darren Moore for whom he played 11 times in league matches. He has previously spent time in the fourth tier on loan with Swindon Town and has built experience in non-league with Notts County and Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal comes days after Newport parted ways with locally-based former Wednesday defender in Graham Coughlan, who exited the management position with the Welsh club by mutual consent last week.