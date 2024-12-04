Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Mackenzie Maltby, has been dealt a disappointing injury blow whilst out on loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old defender has made quite the name for himself at Scarborough Athletic since joining them on loan in August, so much so that he’s gone on to win awards for the club and had his loan spell extended until the end of December.

Now, however, there are concerns that he may have played his last game for the club after succumbing to a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for ‘a number of weeks’, with Scarborough explaining that he’ll be heading back to Middlewood Road to undergo treatment while he recovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

The Seadogs said on Tuesday, “Unfortunately we have received the news that Mackenzie Maltby will be sidelined for a number of weeks due to his recent hamstring injury. He will be receiving ongoing treatment from his parent club Sheffield Wednesday, who we thank for their ongoing support. We send our best wishes to Macca for a speedy recovery and hope to see him in a Boro shirt again in the future.”

Maltby’s injury will seemingly run beyond when his current loan spell in North Yorkshire comes to an end, however they may well look at the option of bringing him back once he is recovered if a deal can be struck between all of the involved parties given the success of his time at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player himself took to Instagram saying simply, ‘Thank you for everything, Scarborough Athletic’, as it became apparent that his time at the club had come to an end - at least for now - and now he’ll be focusing on making a full recovery as soon as possible so that he can get back out on the pitch once again.