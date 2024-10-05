Sheffield Wednesday defender picked for crucial clashes but another Owl is left out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s Di’Shon Bernard has been named in the latest Jamaica squad, but there was no place for Jamal Lowe.

Bernard became a staple in the Reggae Boyz setup under Heimir Hallgrímsson, and that appears to be continuing now that former England manager, Steve McLaren, has taken the reins.

It’s no surprise given his form in an Owls shirt, of course, with the former Manchester United centre back having become a key part of Danny Röhl’s outfit at Hillsborough, and he’ll be expecting to feature this month in the games against Nicaragua and Honduras as they return to CONCACAF Nations League action.

Bernard’s Wednesday teammate, Lowe, will not be part of the side as they travel to Managua and Kingston over the next couple of weeks though, with McLaren deciding to name a forward line consisting of other options this time around.

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant FA), Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive)

Defenders: Dexter Lembikisa (Yverdon-Sport), Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), Greg Leigh (Oxford United), Damion Lowe (Al-Okhdood), Jon Bell (Seattle Sounders), Richard King (Cavalier SC), Tayvon Gray (NYCFC), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Mason Holgate (West Brom)

Midfielders: Kasey Palmer (Hull City), Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic), Bobby Reid (Leicester City), Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City), Tyreek Magee (Colorado Springs Switchbacks)

Forwards: Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragucu), Norman Campbell (Randers FC), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq), Kaheim Dixon (Charlton Athletic), Romario Williams (Indy Eleven)

Jamaica take on the Nicaraguans in the early hours of October 11th (3am UK time) before playing host to Honduras a few days later on October 15th (2am UK time).