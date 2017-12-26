Sheffield Wednesday: Defender pays tribute to former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil has paid tribute to Carlos Carvalhal following his departure from Hillsborough.

Carvalhal left the club by mutual consent on Christmas Eve after two-and-a-half years in charge.

The 52-year-old had been under growing pressure following a dismal seven-match winless streak, with sections of Owls supporters calling for his dismissal towards the end of Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

Wednesday are currently languishing in 15th position in the Championship after recording just six wins this season.

Left-back Pudil, writing on his Facebook page yesterday, said: "I would like to say a BIG THANKS to Carlos Carvalhal for what he has done for us, for Sheffield Wednesday.

"Under his management the team was successful for two seasons and he was trying hard to bring out club to PL.

"I wish him good luck in his future career and I am sure he will be beneficial for his future team too. Big clap for you."

Carvalhal led the Owls to back-to-back play-offs but are closer to the relegation zone the top six following an alarming run of two victories in 13 outings.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, former Wednesday boss Brian Laws said: "I'm disappointed for Carlos, we all need to recognise what a great job he did. But we all know when we go in as managers, we have to get results.

"The new manager will be backed. They're not looking for someone to do something on a shoestring, they want someone to spend and spend wisely. The money spent under Carvalhal has probably not met the expectations, signings were not as good as they could have been.

"Lots of managers will be very, very interested. Wednesday are an attractive football club. They have a chairman with money and support and that will attract all kind of managers. They must just make sure they pick right one. One to bring best of what he's got and what he can add to."

Coach Lee Bullen will be in interim charge for the Owls' trip to Nottingham Forest today.

