Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday’s loan army were in action over the weekend across the English pyramid, and there was a full debut for the most recent Hillsborough departure.

Sam Reed has come on in leaps and bounds at S6 since making the move from Brighouse Town, impressing at U21 level - wearing the captain’s armband on many an occasion - and going on to make his senior debut for the club under Danny Röhl. His form at youth level attracted plenty of interest when it became apparent that a loan could be on the cards.

Former Wednesday defender, Graham Coughlan, was the one that managed to get the deal over the line after he joined Boston United as manager, and Reed was straight into his squad to face Oldham Athletic, coming off the bench in their 4-0 defeat at Boundary Park.

This weekend, though, they fared better as they picked up a point away at Ebbsfleet United, with Reed doing his bit for the clean sheet with 70 minutes on his full debut in the National League.

Over at Bradford Park Avenue, Jack Hall’s loan spell at the club continued to be fruitful as he helped them secure a 4-1 win over Sherwood Colliery that saw them end the weekend in eighth place and just three points off the play-offs.

He did conceded a penalty, which he wasn’t able to save, but also played a big role in the victory with his efforts between the sticks.

There was disappointment, however, for young Mackenzie Maltby as injury ruled him out of action for Scarborough Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Needham Market - no details have been given regarding the severity of his problem, but he’ll be hoping to be back as soon as possible as the Seadogs seek to climb away from the relegation zone.

Over in the FA Cup, Bailey Cadamarteri came on for the last 20 minutes of Lincoln City’s fightback against Crawley Town to secure a 3-2 victory and a spot in the third round. They had found themselves 2-0 down inside the first 15 minutes, but managed to turn things around.

Meanwhile, Mallik Wilks could return to action for Rotherham United on Tuesday night when they face Cadamarteri’s Lincoln. He’s been absent for recent games due to injury, but there was hope last week that he might be able to get back in the mix this week.