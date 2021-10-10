Sheffield Wednesday defender laughs off Bolton Wanderers tunnel row and their claims he should have been red carded for Kieran Lee foul
Bolton Wanderers staff had stern words with the referee in the tunnel during half-time of their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, arguing strongly that Owls defender Dominic Iorfa should have been sent off.
The centre-half was yellow carded early doors in a scrappy match, which Wednesday won 1-0 thanks to a smart finish by Lee Gregory midway through the second half.
The Bolton bench was up in arms a few minutes after his initial booking, however, when a coming together between him and former Owl Kieran Lee didn’t result in a second yellow card.
Both teams had their grievances with the officials throughout an encounter short of chances and speaking to The Star after the win, Iorfa revealed fractious half-time protestations by Wanderers figures.
“They were trying in the tunnel at half-time,” Iorfa said with a rye smile, making clear he thought there was no case to answer.
“Look, Kieran Lee flicked it over and he ran into me, there was nothing I could do.
“If we were in their shoes we’d be saying the same thing when someone is on a yellow card.
“But it was never, ever a red card. They tried it on obviously, but the referee used his common sense in the situation.
“In the tunnel they were obviously, well, you can imagine. A lot was said to the referee, they were saying I should have had another yellow card but the referee was having none of it.”
Wednesday’s win pushes them up to ninth in the table, behind Bolton on goal difference and one point back on the League One playoff places.