The centre-half was yellow carded early doors in a scrappy match, which Wednesday won 1-0 thanks to a smart finish by Lee Gregory midway through the second half.

The Bolton bench was up in arms a few minutes after his initial booking, however, when a coming together between him and former Owl Kieran Lee didn’t result in a second yellow card.

Both teams had their grievances with the officials throughout an encounter short of chances and speaking to The Star after the win, Iorfa revealed fractious half-time protestations by Wanderers figures.

“They were trying in the tunnel at half-time,” Iorfa said with a rye smile, making clear he thought there was no case to answer.

“Look, Kieran Lee flicked it over and he ran into me, there was nothing I could do.

“If we were in their shoes we’d be saying the same thing when someone is on a yellow card.

“But it was never, ever a red card. They tried it on obviously, but the referee used his common sense in the situation.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa spoke to The Star after his side's 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

“In the tunnel they were obviously, well, you can imagine. A lot was said to the referee, they were saying I should have had another yellow card but the referee was having none of it.”