Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt defends Darren Moore changes and forecasts big win

The Owls are on a run of two wins in nine matches in League One and though performances going forward are showing signs of improvement, Moore has drawn criticism from some quarters for shifting system and making selection changes.

Hunt hit back at the suggestion Moore has tinkered too much.

“There have been a lot of hurdles for the managers to overcome,” he said. “For people outside of the training ground, we don’t see the availability of people or what players can do on a daily basis.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt has jumped to the defence of his manager Darren Moore.

“I have sympathy for the manager in that because at the start of the season he will have had a clear plan of personnel and formation and he’s had to chance that.

“As a senior player, we have to just try to help him as much as possible or if any of the younger players have any questions answer them as best we can.

“It’s difficult,” he continued. “It’s about the personnel the manager can choose from at any stage of the season, it’s not Football Manager or FIFA when you have everyone fit all the time.

“Not everyone is fit and available or full of energy in three game weeks. You have to look at people’s load in terms of how they are performing or playing.”

On the likes of Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson, all out injured at current, Hunt said: “Those are fantastic footballers and we’d love to have them available every game for us. We’d love them to be available. They have definitely been a big miss for us.

“When they are back, if the manager has everybody available at the same time, it’ll give him a nice headache and it will be fantastic for the group.”

Asked whether it feels within the camp that an opposition team will be on the end of a heavy defeat sometime soon, he said: “Definitely. Everything will click at some point.