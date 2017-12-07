Sheffield Wednesday: Defender is on a double Owls mission

Daniel Pudil has his sights firmly set on regaining a place in the Owls’ starting eleven and earning a new deal.

The left-back, contracted to Wednesday until the end of the season, has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Barnsley on October 28.

The problem sidelined Pudil for a fortnight but the Czech Republic international has not been included in the last four matchday squads by head coach Carlos Carvalhal since recovering from the minor knock. Morgan Fox has started the last six matches on the spin.

Pudil, meanwhile, has kept himself ticking over, playing and scoring in the Owls Under-23s hard-fought win over Leeds United last week.

“I was unlucky to get injured against Barnsley,” he told The Star. “I hurt my hamstring and was out for a couple of weeks.

“The injury wasn’t too bad but since then I haven’t been in the squad for the last three or four games.

“There is a lot of competition here and everyone is fighting for places. We have a big squad and the manager can only name 18 players.

“I have to focus on myself, keep working hard and wait to get another chance to show what I can do.”

Pudil joined Wednesday on a permanent basis in the summer of 2016 following a productive loan spell.

If the 32-year-old impresses between now and next May, the Owls have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

He said: “To be fair, I don’t want to go anywhere else. I like Sheffield. I like the club and the fans.

“My family are settled in the area. I have two kids and one is in school and the other is in nursery.

“This is a big club and we have reached the play-offs in the last two seasons. The dream for all of us and the fans is to go to the Premier League and hopefully I can be part of it.”

But Pudil, who has featured 10 times this season, added: “The focus is to stay here but, of course, I want to be playing. I’m 32, in the last year of my contract and I want to play games.

“I’m not the type of player who likes to be in the stands or on the bench. We will probably talk about it soon and find out what’s going on. We will see what happens.”

