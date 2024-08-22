Sheffield Wednesday defender exit confirmed as squad tweaks continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest exit at Sheffield Wednesday has been confirmed, with defender Bambo Diaby having left for the SPanish second division.

The man mountain defender played 36 times for Sheffield Wednesday having signed from Preston North End last summer. The Star reported earlier on Thursday that he was expected to leave the club for Elche, with the news confirmed by both clubs later that evening. An ‘undisclosed fee’ is believed to be a six-figure sum.

It comes as the latest exit from Hillsborough, with manager Danny Röhl keen to move players out for possible incomings as the club head into the final week of the transfer window. Diaby becomes the 10th senior player to leave the club since the end of last season in what has been a whirlwind summer of business. More players are expected in and out before the window closes on August 30.

The Diaby news leaves Wednesday lower in numbers at the back. Di’Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa have played both Championship matches at the heart of a four-man defence, with Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe as the other out-and-out centre-halves available. The Star understands the Owls are on the lookout for further defensive reinforcements, with a left-footer an ideal profile.

A statement from Wednesday read: “Bambo Diaby has joined Spanish Segunda Division side Elche on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old joined the Owls last summer and featured 36 times in his maiden season to help the club maintain our Championship status. After playing in the Owls’ 2-1 win over Hull City in the Carabao Cup first round last week, the centre back now returns to his native Spain. We thank Bambo for his services and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”