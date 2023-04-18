News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday defender dealt cruel blow as he hobbles off against Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, got his first goal for the club on Tuesday night, but wasn’t able to finish the game.

By Joe Crann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:16 BST
The centre back played a big part in the Owls’ going into half time with a 2-0 lead at the Memorial Stadium, scoring the second goal after Barry Bannan had opened the scoring – and Wednesday were looking steady after an opening 45 that saw them go into the break with a comfortable lead.

A nightmare opening five minutes in the second half saw Wednesday concede within seconds, and then things got worse as Famewo stayed down midway into his own half – it automatically didn’t look good.

Wednesday’s medical team came on to offer treatment, but it was decided that he couldn’t continue. The defender was then replaced by Tyreeq Bakinson and it looks like he’ll be the latest name added to the club’s already lengthy injury list.

We’ll be speaking to Darren Moore after the game to hopefully get more information.

Akin Famewo scored his first Sheffield Wednesday goal, but then had to come off with an injury. (Steve Ellis)Akin Famewo scored his first Sheffield Wednesday goal, but then had to come off with an injury. (Steve Ellis)
