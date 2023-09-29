Sheffield Wednesday have received offers for defender - could leave before January

Sheffield Wednesday have received multiple offers for one of the players who was not named in their EFL squad registration list - and he could leave the club on a temporary basis in the coming weeks.

Ciaran Brennan has played 18 times for Wednesday’s first team and spent last season out on loan with League Two Swindon Town before shoulder surgery ultimately ended his campaign in March.

The defender is now 23 and having not been included in Owls’ registration list is not eligible to play for the seniors. The closure of the transfer window earlier this month also means he cannot sign on loan for another EFL club.

A regular in the club’s flourishing under-21s side, Brennan is back to fitness after his shoulder injury and has been the subject of interest from other clubs. Rules would, however, allow him to head out on loan to a non-league side.

First team manager Xisco has described a change in tact in terms of the number of young players being sent out on loan in his tenure, making clear any outgoing loans will be very carefully selected.

Given the stage of Brennan’s career, considerations has been given to his immediate future.

“We have not had more conversations about him,” he said. “He knows exactly [what his situation is], but we have not spoken anything more.

“One of the things I know is that he has received some offers from some clubs. I don’t know exactly what he is doing for the future.

“Right now he is training with the under-21s. I don’t yet know what exactly is the future for him, whether he finds or not finds something in the next few weeks or not.”