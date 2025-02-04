Sheffield Wednesday defender completes Hillsborough exit - Owls thanked

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Mackenzie Maltby, has completed a loan move to Scarborough Athletic once again.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported recently that the young centre back was a target for Scarborough now that he has recovered from the injury that led to his last spell being cut short, and The Star was led to believe that as of yesterday he was all but set to return.

Now, after completing 90 minutes for the U21s in the 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra this week, it has been confirmed that he has joined the club for the rest of the season as they look to climb up the National League North table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“Mackenzie Maltby rejoins the Seadogs!” said the club. “Mackenzie has rejoined the club on loan for the remainder of the 24/25 season from Sheffield Wednesday.

“The 20-year-old, who spent much of the earlier part of the season with Boro, has recovered from his injury sustained in December. We would like to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their help in the loan arrangement. Mackenzie is available for tonight's home fixture with Radcliffe.”

Scarborough are currently 15th in the NLN table after 29 matches, and will be eager to get back to winning ways after failing to pick up maximum points in any of their last three fixtures. Maltby played nine games for the Seadogs in his last stint, losing only three of them.