Sheffield Wednesday defender caught off guard by big Danny Röhl decision

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, says he wasn’t expecting to get his Championship debut on Tuesday night against Norwich City.

The 20-year-old centre back has caught the eye of Danny Röhl in recent months, making his mark in preseason after being taken off to Germany and Austria, before being handed starts in the Carabao Cup since the 2024/25 campaign got underway.

Röhl has spoken highly of Otegbayo’s potential, highlighting his leadership skills at such a young age, and after giving him a chance against Premier League opposition, Brentford, last month it appeared that he was getting close to featuring in the league as well.

That opportunity came this week as an injury to Dominic Iorfa left the Owls boss with a decision to make on who replaced him, and after he opted for the Wednesday academy graduate - who has only been at the club around eight months - there was pressure for him to help maintain a 2-0 lead.

Otegbayo did just that, and though he admits that featuring in the game came as a bit of a surprise, he did feel that he was ready to make the step.

“It was a great feeling and a great occasion,” he told the club. “I was buzzing to get onto the pitch. I was ready and prepared, the gaffer and his staff believe in me, so I went on full of confidence knowing I’ve got great lads around me. You know what’s at stake, especially after the result on Saturday, so at 2-0 up as long as I did my job we’d get the three points we were hoping for.

“Every time I step out, I try and play with my heart on my sleeve and do it for the fans. So, I’m happy to get three points and send them home happy. It was surreal, I wasn’t expecting it. The game went so quick, it flew past! So, I’ve been able to soak it in today and hopefully there’s more to come...

“I’ve got to put my head down and keep working hard, listening to what the staff say because they want to help me get as good as I can. It’s been great, I’m taking it step by step, learning every day and being mentally switched on when a chance comes my way. Now it’s onto Sunday and the lads are all buzzing for it.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to this weekend’s game against Sheffield United as the Steel City derby returns, and while it may be a surprise to see the Owls’ young Irishman get a start at Bramall Lane, he’s shown that he’s up to the challenge if he does need to be called upon at some point.