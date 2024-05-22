Sheffield Wednesday defender agrees terms on new Owls deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mackenzie Maltby has been with Sheffield Wednesday since he was seven years old, and it looks like he’ll be sticking around a bit longer.

The teenager, who has captained Owls youth teams on many occasions as he climbed up the ranks, was a strong performer for the U21s this season after stepping up from the U18s at the start of the season, and acquitted himself well in multiple roles in Wednesday colours.

He signed his first professional contract last summer after a successful period as a scholar, and last week it was confirmed that he had been offered terms to extend his already lengthy stay at Middlewood Road.

It’s understood that terms have now been agreed with the 19-year-old in order for him to add another year to his time in blue and white, and he’ll be desperate to hit the ground running when the team return for preseason – especially with the potential of spending time with the seniors as Danny Röhl builds up a new squad.

Maltby had to miss the last few games of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury as Wednesday’s U21s narrowly missed out on the Professional Development League play-offs, however he’s expected back in time for the return and will be raring to go.