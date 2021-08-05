Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow to new man ahead of season opener

QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo, who was among the brightest performers in their preseason campaign, is set to miss out after an injury to his hamstring proved to be worse than first feared.

The talented 24-year-old hobbled out of his Wednesday debut against Huddersfield Town on Sunday after just over half an hour having pulled up chasing a ball.

It is not yet known exactly how serious the injury is or how long his spell on the sidelines will be. The Star and other media are scheduled to speak with the Owls boss Darren Moore tomorrow.

Wednesday brought in Wolves youngster Theo Corbeanu earlier this week and have further options on the wing, though Josh Windass is set for around two months out.

Speaking after the game, Moore said Shodipo had wanted to carry on playing through the injury but that the bench decided to take a safety-first approach by replacing him with Jaden Brown. It seems to have been a wise move.

Moore said on Sunday: “I’m going to look at it in the next day or so… He said to me that he wanted to carry on, and I just thought that at that stage, with the level of the game and the atmosphere, it was better to take him off. In the next 24/48 hours we’ll see…”