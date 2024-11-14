Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow with key figure leaving for new job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will need to begin their search for a new Academy Manager, with Steve Haslam having found a new job elsewhere.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haslam has become part of the furniture at Middlewood Road over the years, climbing up the ranks within the club’s academy structures in various different roles before being appointed as the main man within the youth setup in 2017.

The 45-year-old, who is a Sheffield native and former Owls player himself, has overseen the progression of a number of youngsters who have gone on to have professional careers, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire the latest to have made the step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, however, The Star understands that his time at Hillsborough is coming to an end after he secured a new job elsewhere, leaving Dejphon Chansiri in need of a new Academy Manager to take the reins after his departure.

Haslam has spent over 20 years with the club on and off as a player and coach, giving so much of his career to trying to help drive the club forward, and him leaving will certainly leave a big gap left to fill.

At this point in time there has been no confirmation of when exactly the former England youth international will vacate his post, or where he’s going next, and while the club may look to promote from within rather than bring in a new face as his replacement, it could also be that they consider some fresh eyes from outside to continue the progress that has been made in recent years.