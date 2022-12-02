The Owls travel to Pride Park this weekend to face Paul Warne’s Derby – a game that will see them return to the stadium for the first time since they were relegated from the Championship there in 2021 during Darren Moore’s first campaign at the club.

But if Wednesday are to exorcise the demons of that day and get their first win at Derby since 2006, they’re going to have to do it without Gregory and Ihiekwe after they picked up injuries against Mansfield Town, while George Byers will also not be ready for the tie.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Moore said, “We picked up a couple of knocks from last week that we don’t feel are going to be ready for tomorrow in terms of Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe - we don’t think they’ll be right.

"George is doing ok, but it’s something that’s a bit ongoing at the moment. He’s showing positive signs but he’s another one that won’t be be ready.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss confirmed that Akin Famewo is now only a couple of weeks away from being back in contention, with Dennis Adeniran back in training as he draws closer to his return to action.

Wednesday face Derby at 12.30pm on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run and potentially close the gap on the two teams above them – Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town – depending on what happens in this evening’s games.

