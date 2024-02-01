Sheffield Wednesday have a little work to do to truly satisfy a great swathe of their fan base in a January window that has promised a great deal. Two players are in, three have departed and it is at this stage expected that there will be a rotation in the changing room - though whom and which way remains to be seen.
It's going to be a busy one, so buckle up, get the takeaways ordered and be prepared for this one to go deep.
Here are a few of the stories to keep an eye on as we open the curtains on another deadline day with Sheffield Wednesday.
1. Lee Gregory
Fan favourite Gregory has slipped down the pecking order at S6 and it's been clear for months that suitors were welcome for conversation. The stumbling block, it's understood, is wage contribution. Teams have stepped out of the race but a deal could get done for those that will pay what's being demanded. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Image
2. Duncan McGuire - Orlando City
This one lit up once again late last night after it seemed likely he'd be going to Blackburn Rovers, who have dropped out citing 'financial reasons'. It leaves the door open for Wednesday, though the finances may not be a breeze to agree. One to keep an eye on as the day progresses, certainly. Photo: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
3. Reece James
Another popular Wednesday figure who has found playing time hard to come by in the last few months, James is very much available but again is subject to high wage demands from S6. A new man in in his position may grease the wheels - there is interest from League One and League Two.
4. Andy Rinomhota - Cardiff City
A late window transfer link courtesy of Football Insider, Rinomhota would fit the bill in terms of fulfilling a position Wednesday are after and with Byers edging out of the door a space would be open in midfield. Could be a fiddly one with so little time left on the clock but Kevin Beadell would be working closely with his old club and stranger things have happened. Photo: Shaun Botterill