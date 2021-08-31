Sheffield Wednesday deadline day LIVE: League one rivals chase Championship defender
Buckle up. Because here we go again.
Deadline day has arrived once more and Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has hinted the Owls will try to get ‘one or two’ further bodies in the door before it closes at 11pm this evening.
The Wednesday boss also made clear he would be happy to head into the season with the squad he has already assembled after a manic summer window that has seen 13 players added to a turnaround squad.
Keep your eyes peeled and zoned into the blog below for all the latest from Wednesday and across League One throughout the day.
Sheffield Wednesday deadline day LIVE: All the latest from S6 and League One
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 13:33
Pompey chasing talented Championship defender?
Portsmouth are trying to get a deal done for Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo, say reports. It follows a long-held link with Ben Thompson.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett launched something of an attack on how Portsmouth have gone about a pursuit of a couple of his players, saying..
“From the press speculation about a number of our players that Portsmouth are trying to get – that hasn’t actually correlated in any actual, real movement from Portsmouth.
“They can talk about it all they want. But unfortunately in this market you have to put an offer in to try and see if you can get a player. Rather than hoping the number of articles makes a player walk out for nothing. That doesn’t quite happen.”
This one from Europe..
Brewers to get a Blade in?
It’s been one of the big talking points across the city this summer, but reports are suggesting young striker Daniel Jebbison could be n his way to a League One club.. Burton Albion.
He has reportedly turned down the chance to join their sister club Beershot in Belgium. The club also refused permanent bid from Everton, it is reported.
Crikey..
Well you’ve got to say.. this is decent business.
Ipswich Town have signed Bersant Celina.
Sunderland could complete a deadline day swoop for two Bayern Munich youngsters.
As per our colleagues at the Sunderland Echo...
Goalkeeper Ron Thorbert-Hoffman and winger Leon Dajaku have both in talks with the Black Cats as the club make their final moves ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday night.
Reports in Germany have said that Thorbert-Hoffman will agree a one-year extension on his current contract in Munich, before moving to Wearside on a season-long loan deal.
Sunderland have been monitoring his availability for some time and a working to try and conclude a deal.
Dajaku is another on the radar, having returned to Munich following a loan spell at Union Berlin earlier this summer.
Neither deal has been completed yet but could pave the way for some outgoing movement, with Jack Diamond in particular the subject of extensive loan interest from the EFL.
Here’s how things stand..
Crewe Kash in
Scott Kashket left Wycombe in surprise circumstances having fallen down the pecking order a touch.
And amid question marks on social media as to whether he might be a target for Wednesday, Crewe Alexandra - also in League One - swooped to get a deal done last night.
Seems ambitious! But after Troy Deeney signed for his boyhood club Birmingham City yesterday, this Owls fan has a rather hopeful message for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy..
..one to file as a long, long, LONG shot. Then go a bit longer.