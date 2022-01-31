Sheffield Wednesday deadline day - Hopes, fears and expectations from final day of January transfer window

The Owls have ticked off their ‘first and foremosts’ in the last couple of weeks and look a stronger squad for the work they’ve managed to do – a notion their win over Ipswich Town underlined as three players made their debuts.

But ahead of a daunting run of League One fixtures and as their injury wobbles continue, could Wednesday be tempted to jump back into the transfer market? And what about any potential exits?

Here’s a guide to everything that could happen – as things stand – on deadline day at S6.

What’s happened so far?

After a slow start, Wednesday have more or less ticked the empty boxes when it comes to how they wanted to strengthen the squad, with two centre-halves – Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean – arriving on loan alongside a bright young forward in Tyreece John-Jules.

All three are loan signings, meaning Wednesday now have eight in the squad.

In terms of exits, young midfielder Alex Hunt is the only player to head out – again on loan – to Oldham Athletic. He was one of a handful of yougsters recalled from short-term engagements with non-league clubs in the last few weeks.

What do they need?

Left-back is the position on the lips of some supporters and given the club have been without an out-and-out left-sided defender since the departure of Morgan Fox nearly two years ago, you can see why.

But even if and when Moore shifts back to a back four, he has shown he sees no problem playing Liam Palmer there and has Marvin Johnson to fall back on, too. There haven’t been many whispers to suggest it’s an area Wednesday are desperate to strengthen.

All of a sudden, it is perhaps in areas other than defence that they look just a little light in, particularly given the club’s spotted injury record. And there have been hints as to where..

So could Wednesday sign players today?

Though his initial suspicion was that Wednesday were unlikely to do more business, Moore said on Saturday that should Lee Gregory’s injury prove to be a bad one the club may be tempted to dip their toe back into the transfer market to see what strikers are available.

He also mentioned the midfield area as a potential hunting ground. Dennis Adeniran looks as though he could be out for the season while there are concerns over the fitness record of other players in that position.

“You just want to make sure,” Moore told The Star on Saturday evening. “You might want to add someone, people might question why but it’s about ‘just in case’. We’ll have a look before the window closes.”

It seems unlikely there will be mass movement from the Owls in terms of a manic chase for players, but Moore’s comments on Saturday suggest there will at least be enquiries made.

What comes of those may well be interesting, but it all seems to be an ‘if’ as things stand, rather than a likelihood. The vital business has been done, you feel.

What’s in the budget?

Put it this way, a multi-million pound splurge on a handful of big names is not on the agenda.

Wednesday remain under the terms of their not-quite-an-embargo and can’t shell out on transfer fees – they’re tied to the loan and free transfer market.

Deals can be struck whereby a club agrees to sever ties with a player and effectively give him to Wednesday in exchange for a sell-on fee or similar, as was the case with a few players including Gregory, George Byers and Saido Berahino.

Free agents are an option, too, though they can also be signed outside of the window and in truth there aren’t many knocking about.

If they are to do any business, a loan signing seems most likely.

Could any of the loanees be recalled or sent back?

Well there’s eight. Given you can only name five in a matchday squad, that feels like a lot.

Rumours around a possible recall for Lewis Wing have been quashed by Moore. Speaking after the win over Ipswich he reiterated his stance that the Middlesbrough-owned midfielder has a role to play this season, which makes even more sense since the Adeniran news was made public.

Moore has had no issue juggling a surplus of loanees at previous clubs but has suggested one or both of Lewis Gibson and Olamide Shodipo could head back to Everton and QPR respectively – both are on the comeback trail from long-term injuries.

That leaves the three newbies, Florian Kamberi and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who are both regular first team players and seem to be well-set at Wednesday.

And what about other exits?

In terms of outgoings, it’s more or less as we were for now. It’s been confirmed Wednesday have received enquiries for players – Moore hinted over the weekend that these may have been for one or two senior players as well as the weightier interest around younger ones – but the focus is on moving younger players out on loan.

As things stand, there are no reports of major interest in any regular senior player. But deadline days can move fast – you never know.

Likely loan outgoings could include Ryan Galvin and Charles Hagan, we know Wednesday have rebuffed initial interest from Accrington Stanley in Korede Adedoyin. It could be that that interest is revisited.

Ciaran Brennan has been made available on loan and the preference is to get him out to an EFL club before the window is out.