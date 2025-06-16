Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite agrees deal to buy struggling club

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, David Stockdale, and his family have agreed a deal to take over Farsley Celtic.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are in the midst of a difficult period, one that has seen them relegated, demoted, and blighted with financial issues over the last 12 months, with owner, Paul Barthorpe, coming under increasing scrutiny throughout.

Now, though, a change looks to be on the cards, with the club confirming that Stockdale’s family are close to completing a takeover deal ‘subject to final legal technicalities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Stockdale is buying Farsley Celtic

“The club can confirm that the Stockdale family has agreed with the major shareholders to acquire 100% of FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd,” a short statement read. “The formal completion of the purchase is subject to final legal technicalities. The club will provide further updates in due course.”

The end of this season saw the club relegated into the Northern Premier League Premier Division, only for a two-division demotion into the North Counties East League Premier Division - the ninth-tier of English football - after the club were not granted a licence to compete at steps three or four for the 2025/26 campaign.

Now, though, there seems to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for the Leeds-based outfit, with Stockdale’s pending takeover set to mark a new era for the club amid hope that they can begin climbing their way up the pyramid once again.

Stockdale took over as manager of Celtic in February, and while he did manage to steady the ship somewhat, he was unable to stave off the drop. It remains to be seen whether he will continue in his management role once the takeover is completed.