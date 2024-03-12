The Owls won a famous promotion from League One with the climax of one of the most thrilling play-off campaigns of all-time, Josh Windass' diving header in the 123rd minute of their Wembley final a fitting end to a season of remarkable highs and lows.
Closing in on a year on, Wednesday are making a remarkable fist of their Championship survival mission, playing a style of football that is all-change from the one that won promotion. From the side that started against Leeds United last time out, only four were involved in the third tier escapades.
Those that left the club last season have been involved in plenty since, including rampant League Two campaigns, switches to Israel, Scotland and Turkey, international call-ups and more.
After David Stockdale enjoyed a return to S6 as a guest on Friday night, here's a run-down of how each Wednesday exit is getting on.
1. Dennis Adeniran
A popular figure at S6, Adeniran had his injury woes during two seasons with the club and was perhaps the most surprising of the released players. He was linked with a handful of EFL clubs but signed for Portuguese top tier side Portimonense. He made only one appearance there before making the switch to Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva, where has to date made two appearances. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Alex Mighten
His Wednesday loan from Nottingham Forest ended early after struggling to make a sustained impact in League One, Mighten was unable to play again for another club in 2022/23 and so had to bide his time. He's now on loan with Belgian top tier strugglers KV Kortijk, where he has overcome a knock to play a fringe role mainly from the bench. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Ben Heneghan
A cult hero who had his time with Wednesday decimated by an ACL injury, Heneghan spent last summer and more training with the Owls before signing for League One Fleetwood Town in September. He has been a stellar performer and has helped them recover dreadful early season form, with only one defeat coming in his nine outings. Injured at current, he's worn the captain's armband in a number of his 31 appearances this season to date. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Paulo Aguas
A feature in Wednesday's 2022 pre-season campaign, left-footed defender Aguas impressed but was not able to force his way into the first team reckoning. He came signed with Hallam FC in September but didn't make an appearance before moving to a club abroad. Photo: via aguas03_