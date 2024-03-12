3 . Ben Heneghan

A cult hero who had his time with Wednesday decimated by an ACL injury, Heneghan spent last summer and more training with the Owls before signing for League One Fleetwood Town in September. He has been a stellar performer and has helped them recover dreadful early season form, with only one defeat coming in his nine outings. Injured at current, he's worn the captain's armband in a number of his 31 appearances this season to date. Photo: Steve Ellis