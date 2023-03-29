Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has swung the axe with three changes for the team that lost at Forest Green Rovers - with a statement switch between the sticks.

David Stockdale has come in in place of Cameron Dawson for his first appearance since December.

The change is a bold call from Moore but isn’t not wholly unexpected after Dawson made a couple of errors in defeat at Barnsley and Forest Green. Moore made similar call to take Stockdale out after a slow-down in progress followed a bright start to life at S6.

Elsewhere, Jack Hunt swaps in as part of a defensive reshuffle that sees Liam Palmer drop into the back three - Aden Flint is on the bench with Dominic Iorfa expected to play the central role with Reece James on the left.

The other change is Will Vaulks in for Dennis Adeniran.

Captain Barry Bannan plays after his partner gave birth earlier this week.

