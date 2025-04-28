Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Lucas says that Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion-winning team of 2005 never took Hillsborough - and the fans - for granted.

Lucas, who first joined the club in 2003, played 80 times for the Owls during his spell at S6, and says that he resonated with the club and the city during his time alongside the likes of Lee Bullen, JP McGovern and Glenn Whelan - but also spoke about one of his most fondly remembered nights in SWFC colours.

It was May 12th, and Wednesday had just finished fifth in the Championship table. Over 28,600 people had made the trip over to Hillsborough as Paul Sturrock’s men looked to get off to a good start in the play-offs, and the ground was rocking.

“We never took playing at Hillsborough for granted...”

“It was fantastic,” he said, speaking on the latest edition of All Wednesday. “One of my favourite memories of my career was probably pre-game against Brentford. It was an early game, a summer night in Sheffield at a packed out Hillsborough. It’s stuff that not a lot of people get to experience.

“We never took playing at Hillsborough for granted, we always took it as a honour - which it is. We felt like we were tuned in with the crowd, that they knew we were giving 100%, and we felt like we had a good connection.”

Wednesday, of course, went on to win the game 1-0 and then secure a 2-1 victory on the road before beating Hartlepool United in the final, securing promotion back into the second tier of English football at the second time of trying.

