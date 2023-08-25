Sheffield Wednesday record signing Jordan Rhodes has signed on loan for an ambitious League One club - with an ex-Owls figure having made the deal happen.

It was clear from early on this summer that Rhodes could well be on the move having fallen down the pecking order under Neil Warnock at Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

And that switch has come to fruition despite reported interest from elsewhere as he joins Blackpool on a loan basis.

The Tangerines’ vast summer recruitment push has been overseen by David Downes, who left his role as Head of Recruitment to join Blackpool as Sporting Director earlier this year.

Blackpool have meade an unbeaten start to life back in League One but have drawn three of their four games.

Rhodes made 112 appearances in what was a disappointing spell for Wednesday, scoring 20 goals, and joins an impressive recruitment influc that includes the likes of Matthew Pennington from Shrewsbury, Albio Morgan from Charlton Athletic, Oliver Norburn from Peterborough United and Kyle Joseph from Swansea City.

“I’m really looking forward to being here and to be working with these players and all of the staff,” Rhodes said of his Bloomfield Road switch.

“I think this is a Club that will be up there at the right end of the division come the end of the season, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that.”

His Huddersfield manager Warnock, a former Sheffield United boss, said: “Jordan is one of the best characters you could ever wish to meet and a fantastic goalscorer on his day, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and working with him.