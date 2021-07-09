Sheffield Wednesday dates providing financial life raft for non-league clubs

The dates – to be played on Saturday and Tuesday respectively – make up two of the Owls’ seven preseason matches and are expected to attract huge crowds.

Indeed, the trip to Alfreton will be the first match to which Wednesdayites will be permitted entry for 493 days, since defeat at Brentford in March 2020.

Alfreton’s ticket split on the match will allow 300 home supporters into the ground, with 600 Wednesday fans making the trip to 35-mile trip to the Impact Arena.

The support of Sheffield Wednesday fans will provide a healthy financial boost for clubs such as Alfreton Town.

And the financial rewards a sold-out stadium will bring these clubs will be a huge boost after a desperately difficult 18 months for non-league outfits.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Micheal Bradley, Reds Chief Executive.

“Playing games behind closed doors has been tough for us as a club and the first couple of friendly games we’ve been able to secure have been Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday two big big, well-supported clubs.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the Wednesday fans and that will help us obviously when it comes to the gate and to attract the finances to bounce back from where we’ve been, really.

“It’s been miserable, frustrating. Fans are important for football at any level but particularly in the non-league game, players tend to thrive on the crowds that are there.

“You can notice a difference, the competitiveness of the games. It’s been a strange time.”