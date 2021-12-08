A dogged performance at Portsmouth earned them a 0-0 draw and a point they deserved as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell inspired a rearguard action late on to keep one of the division’s form sides at bay.

Massimo Luongo will miss the Owls’ next three matches after he was shown a straight red card to leave a side already down on numbers.

Injury to in-form pair Chey Dunkley and Ciaran Brennan saw Wednesday line up without a recognised centre-half, while star man Josh Windass also missed out. All three, Owls boss Darren Moore told media after the game, could play a part in Saturday’s trip to Crewe.

New boy Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was still recovering from illness and could also play this weekend.

“I’ll be having a look at Chey Dunkley. We hope to hear positive news on him coming back for the weekend,” Moore said. “He’s been a colossus for us at the back and today would have been tailor made for him. We’ll see more in 24 hours.

“Josh had a couple of parts on him that were really sore. I just took the decision not to bring him, I told him he’s had a great impact but that it’s been a lengthy time off. We hope to have him available for the weekend all being well.

“Ciaran Brennan was the same, he had a hip injury that he picked up. His range of movement wasn’t quite there. It has me thinking ‘my goodness, another one there’. So we left him at home as well. In a couple of days we can nurse all these and hopefully see them back for the weekend.”

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley could feature this weekend.

One further concern came in the form of a knock suffered by Lee Gregory, who was replaced late on in the piece. But Moore confirmed there is no major concern over the Owls’ top scorer.