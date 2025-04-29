Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite, George Byers, could win the League Two trophy this weekend as captain - with ex-Owls boss, Darren Moore, the man in charge.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byers has unsurprisingly proven to be a popular figure at Vale since joining Moore at the club in their hunt for promotion, and that goal was achieved over the weekend as they secured a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon that confirmed their place in League One next season. Byers got the assist for the second goal that sealed the deal.

It was the midfielder’s 25th game of the season for the Valiants, and they haven’t lost a single game in which he’s started so far. He’ll be hoping that that run can be extended this weekend then they play host to Gillingham at Vale Park, with the club hoping to leapfrog leaders, Doncaster Rovers, in order to clinch the title on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Byers

Moore’s men are currently just one point behind Donny, who face play-off bound Notts County, so would need to beat the Gills and hope that County can get a result at home as they go in search of a fourth-place finish.

Ben Garrity, Vale’s captain, has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury, and Byers has often been called upon to don the skipper’s armband in his place. That’s been the case in the last two fixtures, and it seems likely that it’ll happen again on Saturday afternoon.

Moore and Byers aren’t the only former Owls in the mix, of course, with big defender, Ben Heneghan, also having played a big part in Vale’s promotion, however an injury last month meant that he’d miss the final run-in, and he’ll be hoping to get himself back fit again in time for preseason and their return to the third tier.