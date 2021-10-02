The influential midfielder was taken off midway through the second-half against Wigan on Tuesday and was left out entirely in the Owls’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of the U’s, despite training on Friday.

But Moore said he expects the 32-year-old former Chelsea man to return to the fold next week.

He told The Star: “It was touch and go today, just a soreness from the (Wigan) game really.

Sam Hutchinson was left out of the Sheffield Wednesday squad against Oxford United.

"Just because of the soreness we thought we can’t risk him out there because if it means Sam’s got to miss a game, but we get him for future games, he’s a really important player for us.”

Moore left it late to make a call on Hutchinson, who has been a key player for Sheffield Wednesday in the early part of the season.

"He trained yesterday and I said we’d look at the group today and squad as a whole and make our picks,” he said.

"We expect him to be back for next week.”

The Owls manager also threw his weight behind Bailey Peacock-Farrell after the young goalkeeper was beaten at his near post for Oxford’s opening goal in the first half.

The 24-year-old atoned for that disappointment with an excellent point-blank save at the beginning of the second period, however, and made a low save in the dying moments to prevent Oxford scoring a third goal following a breakaway.

Moore said: “I back him [Peacock-Farrell]. One-hundred per cent I back him.