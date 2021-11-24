Windass was brought on in the 54th-minute alongside midfield maestro Massimo Luongo in a moment that changed the game for the Owls at Hillsborough.

The score was 1-0 to the visitors at that stage, before the impact of the pair completely changed the course of the match.

“He was wonderful,” Moore said on Luongo. “The two subs made a huge impact and a huge difference.

“We wanted to make two to really shift the balance in play, we needed some energy on it and when these games are coming thick and fast, you can understand the energy levels take an impact ad they both gave us huge energy when they came on.

“Mass has been excellent. His understanding of the game is superb, he gives us wonderful balance in midfield and he’s an intelligent player.

“The temptation to start him tonight was huge and I’m glad we got that right.”

Moore said he will continue to rotate the likes of Windass, Luongo and George Byers as their recovery goes on.

“We looked at him and for him to go again tonight, there was minimal time for him to recover after his lay-off,” he said.

“In terms of these players coming in; Josh, Mas, people like that, there are moments we have to manage them to getting to a robust state. They will get to that.