Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says some of his players did not take their chance in the game against Cardiff City.

The Owls boss made a string of changes as Wednesday headed over to Wales at the weekend, with Pierce Charles, Pol Valentin, Nathaniel Chalobah and Jamal Lowe all coming into the starting XI in place of James Beadle, the injured Max Lowe, Shea Charles and Michael Smith. It’s safe to say that things didn’t go to plan.

A lacklustre first half saw Röhl’s men go in at the break 1-0 down, forcing him into a triple substitution in the Welsh capital, and he admitted afterwards that some of his changes simply didn’t deliver on the day. What that means for them going forward into the final seven games of the season remains to be seen.

The most important key is that you deliver on Saturday at 3pm

Speaking to Radio Sheffield, the German said, “Before the game I knew we had impact players and could change something if things didn’t look good in the first half, but of course my wish was that we’d play a good first half Some players deserved to start because they trained well in the last weeks - but, and I’ve said it before, it’s not enough to just train well. The most important key is that you deliver on Saturday at 3pm. And if you don’t deliver then it’s hard.”

Meanwhile, on the same topic he told the club, “Some players used the chance, some players didn’t use the chance. Now, for me it’s a good signal for who’s ready for the final run-in. I’m very clear after this game what I want to see next week.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend when Hull City visit Hillsborough, and it’s going to be interesting to see what XI Röhl goes for on their return to home soil. Shea Charles’ return to the side seems almost guaranteed, but other positions are certainly up for debate.

