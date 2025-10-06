Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, may be being lined up for his next job after Rangers parted ways with Russell Martin.

The Scottish giants are on the lookout for a new manager to take over following the decision to fire Martin after rough start to life at Ibrox, and reports have suggested that Röhl is one of the names being linked with the position. The Gers have said they’ll communicate more ‘in due course’.

“Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with Head Coach, Russell Martin,” they said last night. “While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations.

Danny Röhl is being linked with Rangers

“Assistant Head Coach, Matt Gill, and First-Team Coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing. Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future. Further updates from the club will follow in due course.”

Other names include former Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard, as well as Derek McInnes, Sean Dyche and Kevin Muscat, however there doesn’t appear to be a clear favourite at this point in time.

The Star has also been led to believe, like others, that Röhl is one of the candidates being considered by the Rangers hierarchy, and their interest in the German is nothing new having considered him as Philippe Clement’s successor prior to bringing Martin in. The big difference now, however, is that he’s available as a free agent rather than having to worry about any sort of compensation.